New Delhi, August 22: The COVID-19 tally in India surged to 29.75 lakh on Saturday as the country reported a new highest single-day spike. In the last 24 hours, more than 69,000 cases were reported, along with 945 deaths. Over 10 lakh samples for coronavirus were tested in the government and private labs combined, in the corresponding period. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Despite the increasing COVID-19 numbers, a solace for the nation remains the increasing recovery rate and the dwindling pace of fatalities. While the latter has dropped to below 1.90 percent, the cure rate has improved to 74.69 percent.

"Spike of 69,878 cases and 945 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 55,794 deaths," stated the update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India, with a population over 1.3 billion (130 crore), is the third worst-affected countries in the world in terms of caseload. Only the United States and Brazil - which house a war lower population as compared to India - have reported more number of cases. In terms of fatality rate, however, the India has fared better than several developed nations.

One of the prime reasons behind the high number of new cases being detected in India, say experts, is the constant increase in number of tests. While many countries have reduced the testing capacities and are refraining from collecting swab samples of asymptomatic or those with acutely mild symptoms, the health authorities in India have continued to increase the number of tests per day.

India, for the first time ever, crossed the milestone of 1 million tests on Friday. "Total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday," said a statement issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).