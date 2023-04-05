New Delhi, April 5: India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs. COVID-19 Surge in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Coronavirus Cases in 2023.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed. With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916. COVID-19 Surge in India: CJI DY Chandrachud Says Lawyers Are Free To Appear Virtually in View of Rising Coronavirus Cases.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent. While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

