Lucknow, April 5: Lucknow has reported the highest single-day Covid-19 spike of the year with 15 new cases. With this, the number of active cases stands at 70. Previously, 17 cases were reported on October 26 last year in a single day.

Among the 15 new cases, the highest came from Aliganj where four men and two women were diagnosed with infection. The positivity rate (positive samples per 100 tests) has also gone up from 0.6 to 1.1 in 15 days. COVID-19 Surge in India: Prevailing Weather Favourable for Viral Spread, Do Not Ignore Symptoms of Coronavirus, Says Expert.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agrawal said: "We are focusing on contact tracing to nip virus transmission in the bud. For every one positive case, around 50 odd persons are being tested. People should start following Covid-19 protocols." COVID-19 Surge in India: Maharashtra Reports 711 Fresh Coronavirus Infections and Four Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Though no severity has been witnessed in Covid-19 cases reported in the past few days, the spike nevertheless calls for precautions. Officials have asked people to mask up when they move around in public places and avoid crowded places both indoors and outdoors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).