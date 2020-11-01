New Delhi, November 1: With a fresh spike of 46,963 coronavirus infections and 470 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's tally on Sunday surged to 81,84,083. The death toll due to COVID-19 infection now stands at 1,22,111, according to the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 5,70,458 are currently active. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

On a positive note, as many as 58,684 people were discharged over the past 24 hours after they had recovered from coronavirus. So far, 74,91,513 people have recovered in the country. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,78,406 cases, including 43,911 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

The national capital continued to report more than 5000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day. It recorded 5,062 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the total caseload to over 3.85 lakh while 41 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,511. Delhi has been logging over 5,000 cases since Wednesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,91,239 sample tests in a single day on Saturday.

So far, 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested in the country, according to the ICMR. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860. As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,960,780 and 1,193,859, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

