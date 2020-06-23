Leh, June 23: Amid a standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday visited the newly formed union territory. During his visit, Gen Naravane met the soldiers, who sustained injuries during a violent face-off with troops of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley on June 15, at the military hospital in Leh. China Admits It Lost ‘Less Than 20’ Soldiers During Violent Face-Off With India in Ladakh.

The COAS is currently on a two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh. His visit comes a week after the 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer of Bihar Regiment, lost their lives in the violent clash. According to reports, Gen Naravane will review the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

General Naravane Interacting With Soldiers at Leh Military Hospital:

#WATCH: Army Chief General MM Naravane interacts with a soldier at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GYt3PhBC6a — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference. The conference was held from June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the Indian and Chinese militaries have reached the "mutual consensus" to disengage in eastern Ladakh following the commander level talks. The Indian Army also issued a statement confirming the development. The two sides are locked in a face-off since the first week of May in Eastern Ladakh at four points, including Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake area.

