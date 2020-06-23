New Delhi, June 23: The Indian and Chinese militaries have reached the "mutual consensus" to disengage in eastern Ladakh following the commander level talks, said a statement issued by the Indian Army on Tuesday. The two sides are locked in a face-off since first week of May, that eventually led to a fatal clash on June 15-16 in Galwan Valley.

"Corps Commander level talks between India and China yesterday were held at Moldo in cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage," said a statement issued by the Army. China Admits It Lost ‘Less Than 20’ Soldiers During Violent Face-Off With India in Ladakh.

The Indian side claimed that discussions - which stretched for nearly 10 hours - also included deliberations on the manner in which the two sides would retreat. It was also reiterated by India that the status quo in eastern Ladakh, as of April 2020, would have to be restored.

"Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides," the statement of Indian Army added.

Update by ANI

Corps Commander level talks b/w India-China y'day were held at Moldo in cordial,positive&constructive atmosphere.There was mutual consensus to disengage.Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed&will be taken forward by both sides: Army pic.twitter.com/WaSMfQsv4Z — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The meeting that was held in Moldo saw the Indian side being represented by XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh. His Chinese counterpart, the Commander of Xinjiang Military Council, led his side of the delegation. This was the second time when the two military commanders met since June 6.

The clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, that stretched through the midnight, claimed the lives of 20 Indian security personnel. Among those martyred include Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer. Casualties were also sustained by the Chinese side, but the number of deaths was not released by Beijing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).