Indian Railways Accepting Train Ticket Bookings After Lockdown Period? Ministry of Railways Clarifies on Media Reports, Says 'Reservations Post April 14 Weren't Stopped'

New Delhi, April 2: The Ministry of Railways today clarified about news reports claiming that Indian Railways have started reservation for the post-lockdown period. In a tweet, Ministry of Railways said, "It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement." It mentioned that except for the lockdown period, which is March 24 to April 14, the reserve booking option was never stopped.

On account of the increasing spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways suspended all train operations, including passenger and local trains. The aim of this huge step was to curtail the COVID-19 spread. In the nationwide-lockdown that was called by Narendra Modi, he urged people to follow it strictly not only for their own safety but for others as well. Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Western And Central Railways Face Rs 220 Crore Losses Amid Train Services Suspension.

Check tweet by Ministry of Railways:

Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservation for post-lockdown period. It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement. pic.twitter.com/oJ7ZqxIx3q — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 2, 2020

According to reports, the Western Railways' Ahmedabad division PRO has said that railways have started accepting booking because the government has not given any indication about the lockdown extension. In between there were reports of an extension of the lockdown period, however, the government clarified that it has not such intension. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has surged tremendously over the last few days and has currently jumped to 1,965.