Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Western And Central Railways Face Rs 220 Crore Losses Amid Train Services Suspension

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 25: With the suburban and long distances trains being suspended from March 23-31, the Mumbai division of Central and Western Railways is staring at a cumulative loss of over Rs 220 crore. According to a Times of India report, CR runs a total of 1,774 suburban services daily, around 80 mail/express trains and 20 freight trains in Mumbai division.

Similarly, Western Railway is also facing a loss of Rs 8 crore, including over Rs 2 crore from the suburban system in Mumbai division. The Indian Railways are working 24*7 to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials. Indian Railways Relaxes Refund Rules to Prevent Overcrowding at Railway Stations Amid Coronavirus Scare; Check Refund and Other Details Here.

On account of the increasing spread of coronavirus, Indian Railways suspended all train operations, including passenger and local trains. The aim of this huge step was to curtail the COVID-19 spread with has already claimed 11 lives in India. Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a television address called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown and urged people to maintain it strictly not only for their own safety but for others as well.