New Delhi, April 19: Indian Railways have geared up to run Oxygen Express in response to its fight against Covid-19. Mumbai Division has built a ramp overnight within 24 hours at Kalamboli goods yard to facilitate loading/unloading of tankers in/from flat wagons.

The Ro-Ro service with 7 empty tankers departed from Kalamboli goods yard for Visakhapatnam steel plant siding at 8.05pm today. This train will move via Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur Jn to Visakhapatnam steel plant siding in ECoR zone where it will be loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen. Indian Railways to Run 'Oxygen Express' to Meet High Demand Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Piyush Goyal's Tweet

Railways is running its first Oxygen Express in its fight against COVID-19. The Ro-Ro service with 7 empty tankers departed from Kalamboli, Maharashtra for Vizag today. Oxygen Express will move via a green corridor for loading with Liquid Medical Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/TonlClDdQf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the Nation in times of emergencies.

It may be noted that upon the requests of various states for Oxygen transportation, Ministry of Railways explored the possibilty of transportation of Liquid Oxygen & conducted trial runs.