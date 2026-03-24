New Delhi, March 24: Indian Railways has introduced stricter ticket cancellation rules to curb misuse by touts, while also offering greater flexibility to passengers. Under the revised policy, refunds will now depend on how early a ticket is cancelled, with no refund allowed if cancellation is made within 8 hours of departure. The changes aim to prevent bulk bookings and last-minute cancellations by unauthorized agents.

As per the new guidelines, passengers cancelling tickets more than 72 hours before departure will receive a maximum refund after a nominal deduction. A 25% penalty will apply for cancellations made between 72 and 24 hours, while a 50% deduction will be charged for cancellations between 24 and 8 hours. No refund will be issued for cancellations made within 8 hours of the train’s departure. Railway Allowance Hike 2026: Ministry Revises Kilometrage Rates Retroactively From 2024 Ahead of 8th Pay Commission Rollout.

In a passenger-friendly move, Railways now allows travellers to change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure. Earlier, this was only possible before chart preparation. Indian Railways New Trains: Railway Ministry Rolls Out TAG 2026 With 122 New Trains and Speed Upgrades for 549 Existing Services; Check Details.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move is aimed at stopping ticket hoarding by touts, improving seat availability for genuine passengers. The updated rules will apply across all booking platforms, including IRCTC and railway counters, with immediate effect.

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