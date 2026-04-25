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News INDIA Is There Sunday Mega Block on April 26, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western, Harbour and Transharbour Lines? All You Need To Know Is there a Sunday mega block on April 26, 2026? If you are looking for details, here is what commuters should know. While Sunday blocks are routine for maintenance, the extent of disruption depends on scheduled railway work. Read in

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Mumbai, April 25: Mumbai’s suburban railway network will undergo mega blocks on Sunday, April 26, 2026, mainly impacting the Western and Harbour Lines. These blocks are scheduled for essential track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, cancellations and delays across affected sections.

Central Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be operated on the CSMT to Bandra and Chunabhatti Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm.

DOWN Harbour services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT from 11:16 hrs to 16:47 hrs will remain suspended.

DOWN Harbour services towards Bandra and Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10:48 hrs to 16:43 hrs will remain suspended.

UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9:53 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain suspended.

UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Goregaon and Bandra from 10:45 hrs to 17:13 hrs will remain suspended.

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla at a frequency of 20 minutes during the block period.

Passengers on the Harbour Line are permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway from 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs during the block. Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Schedules Night Blocks for Metro Line 6 Work, Services To Face Disruption.

Transharbour Line

No block has been announced. All services will run normally.

Uran Line

No block has been announced. Services will remain unaffected.

Western Line

A 10-hour mega block will be carried out between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir, and at Dahisar, till 8:15 am.

Passengers may face early morning disruptions, with possible delays and partial cancellations on this stretch.

Commuters should check updated train schedules before travelling and allow extra time due to expected disruptions.

There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on April 26, 2026, affecting the Western and Harbour lines, while the Central, Transharbour and Uran lines remain unaffected.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (M Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).