A disturbing incident on the Jalpaiguri–Ramnagar train route has triggered widespread outrage after a young boy reportedly fell from a moving train while carrying luggage. Panic spread quickly inside the coach as a woman, believed to be his sister, screamed for help, alerting fellow passengers.

In a desperate attempt to stop the train, passengers pulled the emergency chain. However, in a shocking turn of events, the train allegedly did not halt, leaving everyone on board horrified. The failure of a critical safety mechanism has raised serious concerns about passenger security.

Eyewitnesses claim that neither the Train Ticket Examiner nor railway helpline services responded promptly to the emergency. The boy’s sister was seen pleading for help, but her repeated requests reportedly went unanswered, deepening the chaos and distress inside the coach. Lucknow Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Tortured and Beaten to Death With 40 Injury Marks on Body; Gurukul Operator Arrested.

Boy Falls From Train, Emergency Chain ‘Fails’

जलपाईगुड़ी रामनगर रूट पर एक लड़का चलती ट्रेन से सामान के साथ गिर जाता है। जिसके बाद पर ट्रेन में मौजूद यात्री ‘चेन पुलिंग’ की कोशिश करते हैं, मगर 10 से 15 किलोमीटर निकल जाने के बाद भी ट्रेन नहीं रुकती है। ऐसे में उस बहन का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल होने लगता है। इस मामले में रेलवे ने… pic.twitter.com/wUcdUD59jJ — Srishti Vishwakarma (@Srishtivishwak4) April 27, 2026

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, captures the tense moments, with passengers expressing anger and helplessness. Many users have questioned the reliability of safety systems in Indian trains, with one comment reading, “When even the emergency chain fails, what safety can passengers trust?” Ghaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Drain While Playing in Uttar Pradesh, Dies (Watch Video).

The incident has intensified scrutiny on railway safety protocols and emergency response systems. As one of the largest transport networks in the country, Indian Railways faces mounting pressure to ensure such lapses are addressed immediately.

This shocking episode highlights the urgent need for accountability and stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents and restore public confidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).