Indian Railways Ramps Up Its ‘Back Home’ Mission, Ferries Over 12 Lakh Passengers to Their Home States by Shramik Special Trains

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 15: The Indian Railways has ferried over 12 lakh passengers in Shramik Special trains since May 1, 2020, government said on Friday. From 4 trains a day to 145 trains day, the Railways ramped up it's mission of "Back Home" in a big way through Shramik Specials trains, that began to ferry migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and others stranded from several parts of the country, back to their home states.

The Indian Railways crossed the milestone of transporting more than 2 lacs migrants in 1 single day in endeavor to take all those stranded back their home states. With just 4 trains on May 1, the Railways managed to Operationalise more than 1000 such Shram Shakti trains in less 15 days. In a remarkable achievement on May 14, 2020, a total 145 “Shramik Special” trains were operationalized from various states carrying more than 2.10 lacs passengers back to their home States. Shramik Special Trains: MHA Issues Standard Operating Protocol for Movement of Migrants by Trains.

The Shramik Trains began operations with just around 5000 passengers on May 1, 2020 and on May 14, it was for the first time that on a single day, passenger count on Shramik trains crossed the 2 lakh mark. These trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal. Indian Railways to Conduct Health Screening of All Passengers at Stations Prior to Boarding in Trains, RPF Says 'Data of Travelers Will be Sent to State Governments'.

The Railways began running “Shramik Special” trains from May 1, 2020, on the occasion of “Labour Day”, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down.