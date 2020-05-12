Indian Railways to Conduct Health Screening of All Passengers at Stations Prior to Boarding in Trains, RPF Says 'Data of Travelers Will be Sent to State Governments'

RPF Jawans. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: With the Indian Railways announcing 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains that would start operating from May 12, Director General of Railway Protection Force on Tuesday stated that the health screening of passengers will be conducted at the stations. He added that data of each and every passenger will be handed to their state government.

Informing about the latest development, DG RPF Arun Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI. "Health screening of passengers will be conducted at the stations. We have also requested them to travel light as no coolies are available at stations. We will be handing over the data of each and every passenger to their state government." Indian Railways Shares List of 16 Daily, 8 Bi-Weekly Among 30 Special AC Trains to Run From Tomorrow.

Here's what Arun Kumar said:

Health screening of passengers will be conducted at the stations. We have also requested them to travel light as no coolies are available at stations. We will be handing over the data of each and every passenger to their state government: Arun Kumar, DG Railway Protection Force

Earlier, the Indian Railways shared the list of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains that will start operating from May 12, for which the tickets will be sold online by the IRCTC. The Rajdhani Express-equivalent trains will start from New Delhi for cities like Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Timing of Special Trains Here:

Passenger services on Indian Railways shall be partially restored w.e.f. from 12th May 2020 in a graded manner. 15 pairs of special trains shall be operated to 15 cities. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website. See attached list.https://t.co/HSfscqd7GQ pic.twitter.com/fUjBiTndDj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Of the 30 trains, 16 are daily, 8 bi-weekly, two thrice a week and four weekly. The 16 daily trains include New Delhi-Howrah, Howrah-New Delhi, New Delhi-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-New Delhi, New Delhi-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-New Delhi, New Delhi-Bubhaneswar, Bubhaneswar-New Delhi, New Delhi-Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh-New Delhi, Ahmedabad-New Delhi, New Delhi-Ahmedabad, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminus, Rajdendra Nagar Terminus-New Delhi, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi and New Delhi-Jammu Tawi.