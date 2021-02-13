New Delhi, February 13: Indian Railways on Saturday refuted all media reports suggesting a full resumption of passenger train services from April. "There have been a series of reports in the media about the resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date.

Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for the last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," said Indian Railways in an official statement.

"Railways have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already, more than 65 per cent of trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually," it added.

Requesting all to avoid speculations, Indian Railways said, "Media and public will be duly informed as and when a decision is taken to this effect."