New Delhi, February 8: Indian Railways has announced it will officially discontinue its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application starting March 1, 2026. Passengers who previously relied on the app for unreserved and platform tickets are being directed to transition to "RailOne," the national transporter’s integrated "super app." The move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate multiple railway services into a single, streamlined digital interface.

Transition to a Unified Digital Platform

Launched late last year, RailOne is designed to replace several standalone applications, including the popular UTS and IRCTC Rail Connect. According to Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, the transition aims to provide a more user-friendly experience. Emergency Quota for Train Ticket Bookings: Know Who Is Eligible and How Indian Railways Approves It.

“The new app RailOne includes all the features of the existing UTS app,” Kumar stated. He confirmed that the platform supports existing credentials from both UTS and RailConnect, allowing frequent travelers to migrate their accounts without needing to register for new login details.

Incentives for Digital Booking

To encourage the shift to the new platform, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a financial incentive for unreserved ticket bookings. Passengers using RailOne will receive a 3% discount when paying via digital modes such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. This discount scheme is slated to run for six months, effective from January 14, 2026, to July 14, 2026. Additionally, the existing 3% bonus for those using the R-wallet system will continue unchanged, ensuring that regular commuters do not lose out on accumulated benefits. IRCTC Train Ticket Booking New Rule: From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for First 15 Minutes of Reservation Opening; What It Means.

RailOne: A "One-Stop" Solution

RailOne functions as a comprehensive digital hub for passengers, integrating several formerly separate services. Beyond booking unreserved, reserved, and platform tickets, the app allows users to:

Track PNR status and live train running information.

Access real-time coach positions and platform numbers.

Order meals directly to their seats via IRCTC-approved vendors through 'Food on Track.'

Lodge complaints or feedback via the integrated 'Rail Madad' portal.

The UTS app, which has been in service since December 2014, played a pivotal role in reducing long queues at physical ticket counters. By migrating these services to RailOne, Indian Railways intends to offer a more stable and high-capacity digital infrastructure to handle the millions of daily commuters across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

