Indian Railways to Run on 100% Electricity by 2024, Says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, January 27: Indian Railways is all set to run on 100% electricity in the next four years, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Goyal said that the ministry of railway will achieve this mission by the year 2024. The Minister further added saying it will be the first railway network in the world to be run on 100% electricity. During his address, Goyal said by 2030, the government plans to make the entire railway network a net-zero emission network.

"By the year 2024,we expect the entire Indian railway to be run on 100% electricity. It will be the first railway network in the world to be run on 100% electricity", Goyal said. In 2019, one of the major safety achievements for the railways has been getting rid of all unmanned level crossing on its network across the country. As many as 3,478 unmanned level crossings were eliminated. Indian Railways to Install CCTV in All Stations and Coaches by March 2022: Chairman VK Yadav.

Earlier this year, Indian Railways had said it is planning to build hydrogen-powered rail engines which would propel passenger trains on a suburban route. According to reports, the work on this new scheme has already begun and the new engines might touch the track by the end of 2021.

In Decemvber 2019, the Railways had floated tenders for installing CCTV cameras at all the stations and in all the coaches by March 2022. Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav had said that the railways received Rs 500 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for installing CCTV cameras on the railway premises across the country.