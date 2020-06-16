Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 03:08 PM IST
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: The coronavirus cases continue to rise in India and the country reported 10,667 new cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours. In this same time span, 10,215 coronavirus patients were cured. The total number of cured and recovered patients in the country now has increased to 1,80,012 patients. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate has now improved to 52.47 percent as of Tuesday. India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark.

On Tuesday, India's recovery rate was at 51.08 percent, which increased from 49.95 percent on June 13. On June 12, the recovery rate was 49.47 percent, on June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent.

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,10,744 cases so far, and 4,128 people have died in the state so far. Delhi has recorded a total of 42,829 coronavirus cases, and 1,400 people have died due to the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be video conferencing with Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories to discuss on the coronavirus situation in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

