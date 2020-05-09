India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Risen to 29.9%, Mortality Rate Remains Around 3.3%, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 9: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India's coronavirus fatality rate continues to be around 3.3 percent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 percent. The Minister added hat despite India still in safe condition, the government has prepared the country for the worst situation.

Addressing the media, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. Doubling rate for last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days." India's Coronavirus Patients Recovery Rate is 17.48%, Says Health Ministry.

Adding more, he said, "We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation."

Here's what Dr Harsh Vardhan said:

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister had said that India's recovery rate of COVID-19 continued to improve and stood at 29.36 per cent but the growth in cases also continued to be on the higher side at 3,390. It added that 216 districts have not reported any cases till date, 42 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 21 days.

As per the current status, there are 59,662 people who have been tested positive with coronavirus in the country, out of which 39,834 are still active, while 1,981 have died. Meanwhile, 17,847 people have been recovered too.