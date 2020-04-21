India's Coronavirus Patients Recovery Rate is 17.48%, Says Health Ministry

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 21: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the country's recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 17.48 percent and 3,252 patients have been cured so far. Meanwhile, as many as 1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers have been engaged in containment zones and in the field in various preventive measures, the ministry said.

At the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said: "Till now, there are 18,601 positive cases in the country. So far, 3,252 people have been cured, and in the previous day, 705 people have recovered. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent." According to the health ministry, 590 people have succumbed to the infection, while the total active cases in the country are 14,759. ICMR Advises All States Not to Use New Rapid Test Kits for COVID-19 for Next Two Days As ‘Faulty Kits’ Raise Concerns.

Observing the recovery trend shows that on April 15, 183 recovered, 260 patients recovered on April 16, 243 on April 17, 239 recovered on April 18, 316 patients recovered on April 19 and on April 20, 705 patients recovered, which is a single-day record. According to the chairman of the empowered group, details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, for Covid-19 management, is available to states and Union Territories on a designated portal. An Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) official added that 4,49,810 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far in India, and 35,852 samples were tested on Monday.