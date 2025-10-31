New Delhi, October 31: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, recalling her as “India’s Indira — fearless, resolute, and steadfast in the face of every power.” In a post on X, LoP Gandhi wrote, “India's Indira — Fearless, resolute, and steadfast in the face of every power. Grandma, you taught me that nothing is greater than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire every step I take even today.”

LoP Gandhi offered floral tributes to the late Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, where he honoured her “steadfast leadership, fearless spirit, and deep commitment to the people of India.” Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: DK Shivakumar, Mamata Banerjee and Netizens Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister on His 34th Death Anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Death Anniversary

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary, honouring her steadfast leadership, fearless spirit, and deep commitment to the people of India. 📍 New Delhi pic.twitter.com/JQgA1hVCvE — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oISmFbuT4u — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial, on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/sx8oP2nGtb — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tributes to Former Prime Minister

Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the ‘Iron Lady of India’, Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India’s progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life… pic.twitter.com/aPFbSJQLiO — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 31, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and a host of other Congress leaders also paid homage at the ceremony of remembrance, marking the 41st anniversary of the late PM Indira Gandhi’s martyrdom at Shakti Sthal.

Paying his respects, Mallikarjun Kharge quoted late PM Indira Gandhi in his post on X: “As long as there is breath in me, service will not stop, and when my life ends, then I can say that...every drop of my blood, every single drop of blood...will keep one India alive.” Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Congress Leaders in Himachal Pradesh Honour Bapu on His Punyatithi in Shimla.

Kharge added, “On the martyrdom day of Indira Gandhi Ji, our first woman Prime Minister of India and our ideal, such an embodiment of courage, who played an important role with her strong willpower, skillful leadership and farsightedness to preserve the unity and integrity of India and built a strong progressive India, humble tribute to her.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also remembered the late PM, posting on X, “On this day in 1984, one of India’s greatest leaders was martyred. She stood unflinchingly for India’s sovereignty and integrity and paid the price with her own life.

"I offer my tributes to our guiding light, India’s Iron Lady Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary. Her life, from participating in our freedom struggle as a child to leading India through turbulent times with great courage and vision, will always be an inspiration for every Indian. We vow to dedicate our lives for the vision that Indira ji saw for our country!”

The Indian National Congress, from its official X handle, posted, “A heartfelt tribute on the death anniversary of the country's first woman Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. "Indira Gandhi Ji, an exemplar of strength, determination, and empowered leadership, remains an inspiration for millions of Indians.” Party leaders and workers across the country organised floral tribute ceremonies and remembrance events, reaffirming late PM Indira Gandhi’s enduring legacy.

