Shimla, January 30: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh gathered at the Ridge in Shimla to honour his legacy. The event saw the presence of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, along with other local leaders at the Ridge, the heart of Shimla, who gathered to honour Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

Speaking to journalists, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reflected on Gandhi's principles and the tragic circumstances of his assassination. "As we know, on this day, Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life. He was a worshipper of truth, integrity, and non-violence, and he dedicated his entire life to upholding these principles. Though foreign forces could not take Mahatma Gandhi's life, the unfortunate reality was that a man from our own nation shot him dead. Even in his last moments, he left us with a message uttering 'Hey Ram' as he breathed his last, for he was a devout Sanatani and deeply rooted in Hinduism," Pathania said. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Several Political Leaders Pay Tributes to 'Bapu' on His Punyatithi.

He further emphasized that January 30 is observed nationwide as Martyrs' Day in Gandhi's honour. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who were hanged in March for their role in the freedom struggle. "We also remember Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who laid down their lives for the country. May the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi from heaven continue to guide our nation and society towards progress," he added. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About Martyrs’ Day To Mark the Death Anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

On the sidelines of the event, Speaker Pathania also provided an update on the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Budget Session, announcing that it is likely to be held in the first week of March with an expected duration of 18 to 20 sittings. During the event, Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh also addressed the media, highlighting Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement. "Today, we remember Mahatma Gandhi with great reverence. He made the ultimate sacrifice for the country's independence and inspired countless people to follow the path of non-violence in pursuit of their goals. On this solemn day, as we mark his martyrdom, we offer our heartfelt tributes to Bapu," she said.

