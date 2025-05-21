Today, May 21, is the 34th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. Notably, May 21 is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam). He served as the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. On Rajiv Gandhi's 34th Death Anniversary, people from across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to the former PM. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that Rajiv Gandhi empowered a generation of leaders with courage and opportunity, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India. Besides politicians, even netizens paid tributes to the former PM of India and Congress leader. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Remembering India’s Former Prime Minister.

A Relationship That Transcends Time

Fondly Remembering Late Rajiv Gandhi

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi

His Visionary Leadership Laid the Foundation of a Modern, Progressive India

#RajivGandhi

Let Us Honour His Legacy by Upholding the Values of Peace, Progress, and Unity

Billions of Hearts Remember Him Fondly

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)