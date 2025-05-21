Today, May 21, is the 34th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. Notably, May 21 is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam). He served as the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. On Rajiv Gandhi's 34th Death Anniversary, people from across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to the former PM. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that Rajiv Gandhi empowered a generation of leaders with courage and opportunity, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India. Besides politicians, even netizens paid tributes to the former PM of India and Congress leader. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Remembering India’s Former Prime Minister.

A relationship that transcends time. Remembering former Prime Minister Shri #RajivGandhi on his death anniversary. A visionary, he laid the foundation for a Digital India and ushered in the IT and telecom revolution. He empowered a generation of leaders with courage, and… pic.twitter.com/u6krAhtOIN — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 21, 2025

Fondly remembering Late Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary today. Rajivji was a visionary and a martyr for the cause of India. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2025

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his Death Day Rajiv Gandhi Era of India ❤️#rememberingrajivgandhi pic.twitter.com/z9UC5kv2ht — Ankush Roy (@Me_Ankush_) May 20, 2025

Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary. His visionary leadership laid the foundation of a modern, progressive India.#RememberingRajivGandhi #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/sR171qxiVm — Aslam Shaikh, INC 🇮🇳 (@AslamShaikh_MLA) May 21, 2025

Remembering our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji on His Punyatithi.#RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/qdC4kKvjSZ — Nandini💖 (@Nandini85767890) May 21, 2025

On this day, we remember Shri Rajiv Gandhi — a visionary leader whose dreams of a modern, tech-savvy India continue to shape our nation. His tragic assassination was a loss not just to a party, but to the entire country. Let us honour his legacy by upholding the values of peace,… pic.twitter.com/akzPhxhFhw — Aviator Amarnath Kumar (@aviatoramarnath) May 21, 2025

We pay heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Billions of hearts remember him fondly and with gratitude for his everlasting contribution to the modernisation of our nation. बारूद झेलना पड़ता है सीने पर, तब कोई… pic.twitter.com/HUFcluU5ns — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) May 20, 2025

