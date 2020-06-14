Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Jammu Samvad Rally (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Centre would not keep anyone in the dark about the dispute with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Speaking at “Jammu Samvad Rally” via video conferencing, Rajnath Singh stated that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level and the neighbouring country also expressed wish to resolve this issue peacefully. He added that his government would not compromise with the nation’s pride. India-China Border Standoff: Chinese Army Build-Up From Ladakh to Arunachal, Indian Army Increases Troop Deployment All Along LAC.

The Defence Minister said, “Talks underway with China at diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform opposition that our govt won't keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation.” Indo-Sino Military Commanders’ Talks Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh Represented Indian Army.

Rajnath Singh's Statement:

Opposition targeted the Centre several times in the past alleging that the Narendra Modi Government was not telling the truth about China's incursion  into the Indian territory in Ladakh. On Saturday, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started.

General Naravane said, "I would just like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We're having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at the local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks.”

On Friday, military talks between India and China continued for de-escalation in the Galwan region of Eastern Ladakh with top army commanders meeting to resolve the face-off. The talks between India and China took place even as the troop build-up continued on both sides days after a slight retreat by both armies at the LAC. Major General level talks happened to resolve three trouble spots in the Galwan area. It was the fifth round of military talks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

