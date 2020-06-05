Indo-Sino Military Commanders’ Talks to be Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh to Represent Indian Army

India - China Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

June 5, Leh: India-China military commanders’ talks will take place in Moldo in China opposite Chushul in Ladakh sector on June 6 to resolve the border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian side will be represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, while from China Major General Liu Lin will take part in the discussion. India Denies Donald Trump's Claim That PM Narendra Modi Spoke to US President And is Not in 'Good Mood' Over LAC Standoff With China.

Maj Gen Liu Lin is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The meeting is going to take place almost a month after Indian and Chinese army soldiers involved in a physical brawl in Eastern Ladakh near Pangong Tso Lake area after latter intruded into the Indian territory. The standoff has taken place in Pangong Tso Lake area, Galwan Valley, and Demchok. China Plans to Evacuate Citizens From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Border Dispute.

According to reports, the Chinese Army has started to strengthen the miitary infrastructure in these areas. The Indo-Sino border tensions were raked up in May, after nearly 250 soldiers of either side came face-to-face Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh. The soldiers clashed with iron rods and also pelted stones at each other, leading to injuries. A face-off was also reported on May 9 near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector, when nearly 150 soldiers of both sides were involved in a clash.

Who is Lt Gen Harinder Singh?

Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Lt Gen Harinder Singh is the commander of Udhampur-based 14 Corps, also known as Fire and Fury Corps. He took Charge of 12 Corps last year in October from Lt Gen YK Joshi. Lt Gen Singh has commanded Rashtriya Rifles battalion in north Kashmir. He also served as Director General of Military Intelligence, Director General of Military Operations, and Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.

As part of United Nations peacekeeping mission, the Lt.gen-rank officer served in Africa. he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned in the Indian Army into the Maratha Light Infantry.