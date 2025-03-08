Navsari, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the second day of his Gujarat visit on Saturday, following a series of events in Surat and Silvassa on Friday. On the occasion of International Women's Day, PM Modi arrived in Navsari to participate in the'Lakhpati Didis' programme. The event witnessed the recognition of 41,000 Lakhpati Didis and a total of 1.5 lakh women for their contributions to economic empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to women, stating, “I extend my best wishes to all the mothers and sisters on Women’s Day. I am the richest person in the world because my account is filled with the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters.” International Women’s Day 2025: 2 Women Scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni Take Over PM Narendra Modi’s ‘X’ Handle To Share Their Work and Experiences on Women’s Day (See Pic).

PM Modi Speaking at a Programme in Navsari

Humbled to receive the blessings of our Nari Shakti in Navsari. Speaking at a programme during the launch of various initiatives. Do watch. https://t.co/zvrMBnB67J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

During the 'Lakhpati Didi' program, PM Modi emphasized the importance of women in shaping a progressive India. He recalled his recent visit to the Mahakumbh, where he received blessings from the sacred Ganges, and likened today's event to a grand congregation of maternal power. “Today is dedicated to our women. In our scriptures, women are referred to as 'Narayani' (divine). A developed India is incomplete without the empowerment of women. I feel blessed to be here among so many strong and inspiring women.” he added.

As part of his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated two new initiatives -- ‘Gujarat Safal’ and ‘Gujarat Maitri’. These schemes aim to provide direct financial support to women, enabling them to achieve economic independence. Several funds were directly transferred to women’s bank accounts under these programs, reinforcing the government's commitment to their upliftment. International Women’s Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds ‘Nari Shakti’ on Women’s Day; To Hand Over His Social Media Accounts to Women Achievers (Watch Video).

PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role of women in building a prosperous nation and encouraged their active participation in various sectors. “Today, we draw inspiration from the strength and resilience of women. Their empowerment is crucial for India's development journey,” he remarked.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative is a government program aimed at empowering rural women by helping them achieve financial independence and stability. Launched under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), this initiative is designed to uplift women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by enabling them to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually through various skill-based and entrepreneurial activities.

Under this program, rural women receive training in diverse income-generating activities, such as agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, food processing, and small-scale enterprises. The government and associated agencies provide financial assistance, guidance, and market linkages to ensure sustainable livelihoods. By equipping women with the necessary skills and resources, the program aims to transform them into successful entrepreneurs, thereby fostering economic growth at the grassroots level.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme is part of the broader vision of women-led development, where financial inclusion and self-reliance play a crucial role. It aligns with the government's goal of promoting women's entrepreneurship, rural prosperity, and economic self-sufficiency, ultimately contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

