Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Diverse Roles: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Irrfan Khan and Om Birla. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 29: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday that veteran actor Irrfan Khan will be remembered for his sensitive portrayal of diverse roles. Khan succumbed to his illness during treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Wednesday.

"I am pained to know about the untimely demise of versatile actor Padma Shri Irrfan Khan ji. In the film world, he will be remembered for his sensitive portrayal of diverse roles. May the departed soul rest in peace. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family," Birla said. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Sadness Over The Actor’s Untimely Demise, Says He Was a ‘Rare Talent’.

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Khan, had worked in various famous Bollywood films such as "Piku", "Sunday", "The Lunchbox","Aan: Men at work", and "Ghaath". He won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films. Khan's last film was "Angrezi Medium" which ran in theatres for just a day before cinema halls across India were shut due to the lockdown.