Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Sadness Over The Actor’s Untimely Demise, Says He Was a ‘Rare Talent’

President Ram Nath Kovind and Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: PTI/ Instagram)

New Delhi, April 29: Expressing condolence over the demise of Bollywood's finest actor Irrfan Khan, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the actor's untimely death is a big loss to the world of cinema. Taking to Twitter, the President called the late Irrfan Khan as a 'brilliant actor' and said that his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. Irrfan Khan passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 53 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), reports said.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers", the tweet by the President read. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Tweet Condolence Messages.

Here's the tweet by the President of India:

Rich tributes poured from fans, celebrities and several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to the renowned actor. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the actor's untimely demise and extended condolences his family. He said Khan's death is a loss for the world of cinema and theatre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul."Anguished over the sad news of Irrfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, who's art had earned global fame and recognition," Shah tweeted.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed sadness over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. He took to Twitter and said, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief".