Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to the hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, with initial tests indicating dehydration.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital Saturday, where he was assessed to be in "good condition," his office said.

Also Read | Bihar Momo Eating Challenge: Man Dies in Gopalganj During Paid Challenge Thrown by Friends To Eat 150 Momos at One Go.

"The prime minister arrived at the Sheba medical center a short while ago," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam: Policeman Suspended for Sending Obscene Text to College Girl in Tezpur.

He then underwent a medical evaluation at the hospital and initial tests assessed that he was suffering from dehydration.

"The initial examinations showed normal findings," his office added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."

Another statement from his office said the Israeli leader spent Friday enjoying Israel's Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures.

He felt dizzy, the statement read, and his doctor suggested that he go to Sheba Hospital, Israel's largest hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a statement wishing Netanyahu a "full recovery and good health."

More to follow...

rm/dj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2023 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).