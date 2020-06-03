Ludovico Cianchetta Vazquez

Italian entrepreneur Ludovico Cianchetta Vazquez has taken the world by storm with his easy to learn program BnB Academy. This course was built up from his success in the Airbnb rental industry and has blown up for very apparent reasons.

Students can enter into the world of this amazing market without owning a house and with a 0$ investment. This is all thanks to the possibility of managing properties and taking on a percentage of the profits. They can get up to $800 in profit per apartment (with no-investments). Thanks to Vazquez’s techniques anyone can easily build a portfolio of 10 apartments in a couple of months equalling to 8000$ per month. The average salary in Europe is $1000 a month.

The idea of teaching and guiding other people on how to enter in on this amazing market arrived when Vazquez’s friends were asking him how he can earn so much money while still having the time to travel all around the world. That’s when he had decided to allow others to enter into the short-rent market even without owning a property of your own.

For Vazquez the biggest challenge during all of this has been to convert the mindset of his students. Most of them were used to working 5 days a week, from early morning to late afternoon, and they were not understanding that it is possible to earn large amounts of money without having always worked. That’s the power of the automation, one of the biggest advantages of this business is that Vazquez gets to teach others how to automatize every process of the apartments, from the check-in until the check-out of a guest.

Mindset is a top feature for Vazquez, not only for himself but also for his students in training. This is why in every course he produces he always dedicates several hours on lessons that talk strictly about mindset. Vazquez has also studied psychology and neuromarketing at the IULM University in Milan. Persuasion techniques are also part of the features he teaches to his students, a useful skill to convince potential business partners in this industry.

“In every business and for every businessman there are tough periods,” Vazquez said. “The important thing is to focus on the objectives and work hard to achieve them, if you remember all the great things you made until now - you’ll always find the energy to come back stronger than before.”

He takes these thoughts with him wherever he goes and it’s proven to help him over the years.

For Vazquez it is important to create a process that permits you to create a revenue, such as acquiring an apartment. Once one is done, and the potential profit is secured, the student must focus on the next one. That’s how Vazquez made it big, by moving one by one and he built an empire on the Airbnb and short-rent sector, the same empire that permits him to achieve 6 figures every year.

We encourage you to check out both of Vazquez’s projects by going to his two websites www.bnbacademy.it and www.bookacademy.it