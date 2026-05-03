Jabalpur Cruise Accident: Death Toll Rises to 13 as Body of Last Missing Person Recovered From Bargi Dam; Search Operation Concludes

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Bhopal/Jabalpur, May 3: The Jabalpur administration in Madhya Pradesh has confirmed that the search and rescue operation at Bargi Dam has concluded following the recovery of the body of the last missing person. The recovery of Kamaraj's body on Sunday marked the end of a multi-day search effort following the capsizing of a tourist cruise boat during a severe storm on the evening of April 30. The total number of fatalities has now reached 13, police officials said.

The tragedy deepened earlier on Sunday morning when the body of nine-year-old Mayuran, a resident of Trichy and nephew of Kamaraj, was found near the site of the accident. These recoveries followed a grim Saturday where teams located the bodies of four-year-old Viraj Soni and six-year-old Sri Tamil. While 13 lives were lost, 28 individuals were successfully rescued from the water thanks to the combined efforts of local residents and official rescue teams.

The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. on April 30 near Khamariya Island. Eyewitnesses described a sudden and fierce storm that caused the boat to lose control and capsize under the force of massive waves. The intensity of the wind left passengers with no time to react. In a heart-wrenching discovery during the rescue phase, the body of Marina Massey was found holding her four-year-old son, Trishaan, tightly against her chest.

She had secured the child inside her own life jacket in an effort to save him, a sight that left onlookers and rescue workers in profound grief. Investigations into the disaster have revealed significant safety lapses. Although tickets were reportedly issued for only 29 people, more than 40 tourists were on board the boat when it sank. Furthermore, the boat was allowed to depart despite an Orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, warning of wind speeds up to 50 kilometres per hour. Reports also indicate that many passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the capsize.

The bodies of several victims have been transported to their home cities for final rites. The remains of three members of the Massey family were sent to New Delhi on Saturday, while the bodies of two women from the same group were dispatched to Coimbatore via air cargo. The initial rescue efforts were led by local fishermen and farmers who acted as first responders, pulling 15 people to safety before specialised units from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and police arrived to take over the operation. The administration is now facing questions regarding the oversight of safety protocols at the dam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).