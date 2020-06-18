Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Update: Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra on June 23 at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha

Guwahati, June 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha on June 23. The decision to not allow the historic yatra this year has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Supreme Court said Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year. "Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year", the Court said.

This annual festival is celebrated on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (second day in bright fortnight of Ashadha (June/July) month). Several organisations in Odisha had moved the top Court seeking a stay on the possible celebration of the annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23. Reports inform that religious festival had attracted a crowd of 10 lakh in 2019. Puri Rath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Held Without Devotees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Here's the tweet:

Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year. Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the #COVID19 pandemic. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year: Supreme Court https://t.co/4qNAIwDbyN pic.twitter.com/5daPuqZvQH — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The historical Rath Yatra (chariot procession) is organised annually by the Jagannath Temple in the city. Ratha Yatra, also called as Car Festival or Chariot Festival, is a Hindu festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri in the state of Odisha. It is the oldest Ratha Yatra taking place in India and the World, whose descriptions can be found in Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, and Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita.

Every year, devotees from all over the world throng to Puri to help pulling the Lords' chariots. The festival marks Lord Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple near Saradha Bali, Puri. However, this year, due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the yatra has been stayed by the top court.

