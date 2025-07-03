Bahuda Yatra 2025, also known as the Return Car Festival, is one of the most sacred and anticipated events in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. This divine procession marks the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Shree Gundicha Temple, Puri, where they stay for a week, back to the Shree Jagannath Temple. Celebrated with the same grandeur as the outward journey, Bahuda Yatra brings lakhs of devotees onto the streets of Puri to witness this homecoming of the deities on their majestic wooden chariots. It is a spiritual spectacle steeped in tradition, mythology, and bhakti (devotion). On the day of the Bahuda Yatra 2025, devotees across the globe are expected to gather once again to pull the sacred rathas and immerse themselves in divine bliss. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit.

Bahuda Yatra 2025 Date, Time and Muhurat as Per Odia Calendar

When is Bahuda Yatra in 2025?

Date: Saturday, 5 July 2025

Tithi: Dashami (10th day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Ashadha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. And As per Drik Panchang, Bahuda Yatra 2025 falls on 5th July.

Bahuda Yatra date comes exactly nine days after the Rath Yatra, as per tradition. On this day, the deities begin their return journey from Gundicha Temple to the main Jagannath Temple along the Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri. Exact muhurat timings for the Pahandi, Chhera Pahanra, and Ratha movement will be announced closer to the date by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

History of Bahuda Yatra

The tradition of the Bahuda Yatra dates back centuries and is deeply rooted in Jagannath consciousness and Odisha’s temple culture. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Jagannath visits the Gundicha Temple, considered the home of his aunt, once every year during Rath Yatra. After staying there for seven days, he returns to his own abode. The return journey is celebrated as Bahuda Yatra, where "Bahuda" means "return" in Odia.

The earliest references to the Rath and Bahuda Yatras can be found in the Skanda Purana, which glorifies Lord Jagannath’s yearly sojourn. The Gajapati kings of Odisha institutionalised the rituals and built the chariots as part of their state duty. Bahuda Yatra is not just a ritual but a symbolic passage of homecoming, representing the soul’s return to its source.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance of Bahuda Yatra

Bahuda Yatra is spiritually symbolic. If Rath Yatra signifies the soul’s journey through the world (maya), then Bahuda Yatra represents the return to the divine, a reunion with the Supreme. Some key aspects of its spiritual importance include:

Return to Dharma: The homecoming of the Lord symbolises returning to one's spiritual centre.

Mahalaxmi Darshan: It is believed that Goddess Mahalaxmi awaits Lord Jagannath's return and tests his devotion, giving the event a touch of divine drama.

It is believed that Goddess Mahalaxmi awaits Lord Jagannath’s return and tests his devotion, giving the event a touch of divine drama. Suna Besha (Golden Attire): The day after Bahuda Yatra, the deities are adorned in gold ornaments while seated on their chariots—a spectacular darshan known as Suna Besha.

Bahuda Yatra teaches the values of forgiveness, faith, and fidelity, making it a spiritually uplifting experience for devotees.

Bahuda Yatra Rituals and Celebrations

How is Bahuda Yatra Celebrated?

The return procession is almost as majestic as the initial Rath Yatra. From the break of dawn, devotees gather near the Gundicha Temple to witness sacred rituals before the deities embark on their journey back. Key rituals include:

Pahandi Bije: The ceremonial procession of the deities from the Gundicha Temple onto the chariots.

Chhera Pahanra: The Gajapati King of Puri sweeps the chariot platforms with a golden broom, symbolising humility and service.

Pulling of Chariots: Devotees pull the enormous chariots back along the Grand Road toward the Jagannath Temple.

Evening Rest: Often, the chariots are halted at the Mausima Temple (Temple of Aunt) where the deities are offered Poda Pitha, a traditional sweet.

Ritual Name Approx. Timing Description Pahandi Bije Early Morning Grand procession of deities onto their chariots Chhera Pahanra Mid-morning King of Puri sweeps chariot floors Ratha Movement Midday to Evening Devotees pull the chariots towards Jagannath Temple Mausima Stop Evening Halt Deities rest at Aunt’s temple and receive special bhog Suna Besha Next Day (July 6) Deities appear in golden attire on the chariots

The entire atmosphere is filled with chanting, conch blowing, drums, devotional songs, and an overwhelming sense of unity.

Bahuda Yatra Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the meaning of Bahuda Yatra?

Bahuda Yatra means “Return Journey”. It marks the return of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the main Jagannath Temple in Puri.

How is Bahuda Yatra different from Rath Yatra?

Rath Yatra marks the outward journey of the deities, while Bahuda Yatra is their return journey. Both are part of the same sacred festival.

Is Bahuda Yatra as important as Rath Yatra?

Yes, Bahuda Yatra is equally important. It culminates in the Suna Besha, one of the most visually spectacular rituals where the deities are dressed in gold ornaments.

Can tourists attend Bahuda Yatra?

Absolutely. Puri is well-prepared for spiritual tourism during Rath and Bahuda Yatra. Hotels, camps, and local authorities offer ample arrangements.

Is Bahuda Yatra 2025 a public holiday in Odisha?

It is traditionally observed as a public occasion in Odisha. The official list of holidays for 2025 will confirm the status.

Bahuda Yatra is more than a return; it’s a reaffirmation of spiritual truth, love, and belonging. For millions of devotees, this is a rare opportunity to witness Lord Jagannath’s divine homecoming.

In 2025, the Bahuda Yatra will take place on Saturday, 5th July, offering both spiritual upliftment and a cultural feast for the soul. If you’re planning to witness this grand celebration, start your preparations early and immerse yourself in the grace of the Lord of the Universe. Don’t forget to mark the date and share this with fellow devotees!

