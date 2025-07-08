The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra return to the Sri Mandir of Puri in an enchanting procession during the ‘Bahuda Yatra.’ Coinciding with Niladri Bije, following the annual Ratha Yatra, Odisha observes Rasagola Dibasa 2025 on July 8. The day underscores the significance of the sweet dish in the state. The festival is celebrated as Rasagola Dibasa because, as per tradition, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to his consort Maa Lakshmi to appease her anger. For the festive enthusiasts who want to know the detailed legend behind Niladri Bije, celebrated as Rasagola Dibasa in Puri, we bring you Rasagola Dibasa 2025 date, wishes, images and the mythological story as Lord Jagannath is believed to pacify Goddess Laxmi with Rasagolas on the festival.

Rasagola Dibasa 2025 Date

Rasagola Dibasa 2025 falls on July 8, coinciding with the festival of Niladri Bije in Puri, which marks Lord Jagannath’s return with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, to Sri Mandir. What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit.

Rasagola Dibasa Images

Rasagola Dibasa (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rasagola Dibasa Wallpapers

Rasagola Dibasa Photos

Rasagola Dibasa Mythological Legend

Rasagola is believed to have originated from Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri as ‘Khira Mohana,’ which eventually evolved into ‘Pahala Rasagoloa.’ The dish has been traditionally offered as ‘bhod’ to Goddess Lakshmi at the temple. According to the legend, once Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra entered the sanctum, Goddess Laxmi locked the Jai Vijay Diwar, one of the temple gates, preventing Lord Jagannath’s entry into the temple. She refused to let Lord Jagannath enter, expressing her displeasure at being excluded. What follows is a divine persuasion.

Lord Jagannath pleads for forgiveness and offers Rasagolas to Goddess Laxmi to appease her anger. The soft, syrup-soaked sweets made of chhena melt her anger, and the Goddess opens the gates, allowing Mahaprabhu to re-enter the Srimandir. In honour of the legend, devotees in Odisha began celebrating Rasagola Dibasa on Niladri Bije. The deities are brought back into the Srimandir through the Jay Vijaya Dwar in a ceremonial process known as Goti Pahandi. The dieties are taken inside, one after another and placed on the Ratna Singhasan.

