Passengers were in panic after a six-foot long cobra was found in a moving government bus in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. According to reports, passengers were asked by the bus driver and conductor to immediately get down after which the snake charmer was called and in 30 minutes captured the snake and left it in a forest. The video of snake charmer catching the snake has gone viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

