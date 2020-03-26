Jaipur Groom Publicly Shamed by Cops For Taking Out Wedding Procession Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Wedding Procession (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jaipur, March 26: A groom was publicly shamed for taking out a wedding procession at Sriganganagar district n the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Times of India report, the man was made to hold a placard saying that he is the enemy of the society and his photo was widely circulated on social media. Police claimed that no legal action has been taken against the party, but there is a lack of awareness which made the people take out such a procession amid the countrywide lockdown.

The groom was in the car along with five people, and he was allowed to attend the function because it was his wedding. However, others were stopped. police complained that inspite of the lockdown people are not ready to comply with the rules and they are stepping out of their homes. Over the last few days, there were reports on how police attacked people on the streets, be it doctors, delivery boys in the essential sector. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 14 After 65-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Dies.

Narendra Modi urged the nation to follow the 21-days lockdown period in order to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus. India has already recorded a tremendous rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The current death toll in the country rose to 14 after another patient, infected by COVID-19, passed away in Maharashtra on Thursday.