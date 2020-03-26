Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 14 After 65-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Dies

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 26: The coronavirus death toll in India rose to 14 after another patient, infected by COVID-19, passed away in Maharashtra on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Maharashtra Health Department informed that a 65-year-old woman from Mumbai, who tested positive for Coronavirus, passed away during the early hours on Thursday. The state Health Ministry added that the cause of death yet to be ascertained. Earlier in the day, a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar died due to COVID-19, making it the first death in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving an account of the coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 649 on Thursday. This includes 593 active cases while 42 infected patients have been cured or discharged.

Here's the tweet:

A 65-year-old woman from Mumbai who tested positive for Coronavirus, passes away; cause of death yet to be ascertained: Maharashtra Health Department https://t.co/z4wSKGVoro — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

In Maharashtra, the coronavirus has spread to around a dozen districts - one-third of the state's total - since the past couple of weeks. Earlier in the day, two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai and Thane, taking the total number of positive cases in the state is 124, the state Health Department said.

Amid panic reactions in Maharashtra as the 21-day-long national lockdown began, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured the people of the state that the state had sufficient foodstocks.