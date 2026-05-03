Jajpur Food Poisoning: 58 Villagers Hospitalised After Consuming ‘Cuttack Dahibara’ From Roadside Vendor in Odisha

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At least 58 residents of Jajpur district in Odisha fell ill on Friday morning, May 1, after consuming "Cuttack Dahibara" from a local roadside vendor, sparking a swift response from state health authorities. While dozens required hospitalisation for symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, medical officials have confirmed that all patients are currently stable and no fatalities have been reported. The incident occurred in the morning hours between 8:30 am and 9:30 am. Shortly after eating the dahi bara, villagers began reporting acute physical distress, leading to a coordinated medical emergency response across the district.

Medical Response and Patient Status

Initial treatment began at local government facilities; however, as symptoms persisted for many, 52 patients were transferred via ambulance to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for specialised care. Odisha: Tribal Man Carries Sister’s Skeleton to Bank Over Withdrawal Dispute in Keonjhar, Officials Offer Help (Watch Video).

Jajpur Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Dr Bijoy Kumar Mishra, provided an update on the situation to NDTV, stating that the medical team has the situation under control. "All patients are stable," Dr Mishra said. He noted that while some patients are experiencing mild fever, it is expected to subside shortly. Jajpur District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar confirmed to news agency PTI that the recovery process is underway, with 21 individuals already discharged following successful treatment.

High-Level Review and Government Action

The suspected poisoning prompted immediate visits from senior officials, including Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Jajpur MP Dr Rabindra Kumar Behera. The leaders inspected the DHH, interacted with the recovering villagers, and consulted with the hospital administration to ensure all necessary resources were available. Minister Mahaling later addressed the visit on the social media platform X, confirming that the District Collector has been tasked with maintaining constant communication with the patients and monitoring their health status until full recovery. Odisha Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Children, Accused Bite Off Her Cheek; 2 Arrested.

Investigation into Food Contamination

Health department officials have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact source of the illness. Sanitarian teams have collected samples of the dahi bara involved in the incident and dispatched them for forensic laboratory testing. Key details of the investigation include:

Sample Testing: Results from the lab are expected to identify specific bacterial or chemical contaminants.

Results from the lab are expected to identify specific bacterial or chemical contaminants. Vendor Tracing: Authorities are currently working to locate the roadside vendor responsible for the sale.

Authorities are currently working to locate the roadside vendor responsible for the sale. Preventative Measures: Local officials are reviewing food safety standards for street vendors in the area to prevent a recurrence.

Administrative officials stated that the precise cause of the contamination will remain speculative until the formal laboratory reports are finalised. Further updates are expected once the testing results are released.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).