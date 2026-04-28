Odisha: Tribal Man Carries Sister's Skeleton to Bank Over Withdrawal Dispute in Keonjhar, Officials Offer Help (Watch Video)

Keonjhar, April 28: A tribal man in Odisha's Keonjhar district was reportedly seen carrying the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank on April 27, in an attempt to withdraw money from her account, claiming to be her heir. According to Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Dalai, the man was unaware of the required legal procedures and acted out of frustration. At first glance, officials noted that he is not a Class-I legal heir, which is why the bank had asked for documents he could not provide. Odisha Horror: Tribal Man Brings Sister’s Skeleton To Bank in Keonjhar To Withdraw INR 20,000, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He said that the authorities are now assisting him in completing the formalities. He is expected to apply for the necessary documents, including the death certificate and legal heir certificate. Officials are also facilitating the early release of Rs 20,000 under Red Cross assistance and coordinating with the bank to ensure the funds are eventually transferred to the rightful legal heirs. Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Carries Dead Sister’s Skeleton To Bank After Officials Demand Her Presence for Pension Fund Withdrawal of INR 20,000.

Tribal Man Takes Sister’s Skeleton to Bank After Pension Claim Denial

Odisha: Tribal Youth Carries Deceased Unmarried Sister's Skeleton in Sack to Bank Over ₹20,000 Refusal In a shocking incident from Malliposi village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a tribal youth named Jitu Munda carried his deceased unmarried sister’s skeleton in a sack to an… pic.twitter.com/FtnYYad60o — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 28, 2026

"The tribal man was not aware of the procedural aspects. Out of frustration, he did this. Prima facie, it appears that since this man is not a class-I legal heir of his sister, the concerned bank rightly asked him for documents which he could not produce. Today, he will apply for the necessary documents. We are facilitating early processing of Red Cross Assistance of Rs 20,000, the death certificate and the legal heir certificate and release of the deposited money to the legal heirs in consultation with the bank," he said. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)