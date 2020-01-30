Jamia Shooting: Netizens Lash Out at 'Bystander' Delhi Police on Twitter After Man Fires at Anti-CAA Protesters Outside Jamia Millia Islamia

Rambhakt Gopal shooting at protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo Credits: Reuters/Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: A man who identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday. One student received injuries in the incident and was reportedly shot in the hand. The man was then taken into custody. However, Twitter lashed out at Delhi Police and alleged that the force "acted" like bystanders even as the man brandished a gun. Jamia Firing: Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man brandishing the gun can be heard shouting, “Yeh lo azaadi… Hindustan zindabad." The man also shouted slogans of Delhi Police zindabad (Long Live Delhi Police).” Watch Video of Man Shooting on Anti-CAA Protesters.

The presence of Delhi Police personnel at the site where the man brandished a gun is being questioned by netizens. The student who was shot at has been admitted at Holy Family Hospital, said reports.

Read Journaist Rituparna Chatterjee's Tweet Below

You are a bloody shame, @DelhiPolice. You enabled this violence when you stormed into Jamia. You enabled this violence today by doing nothing to stop a terrorist. #JamiaShooting — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 30, 2020

Journalist Faye D'Souza's Tweet

Look at the body language of the police in this photograph. They are bystanders but they are not innocent. pic.twitter.com/5PGnWkKs9H — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 30, 2020

Shehla Rashid's Tweet

Dear @DelhiPolice are you fucking blind? — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 30, 2020

Journalist Arvind Gunasekar's Tweet

Delhi Police, least you could have opened the barricades instead of making him to jump over it to go to Holy Family hospital. #jamiafiring pic.twitter.com/yKbqDCf3sy — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) January 30, 2020

Asaduddin Owaisi Questioned Delhi Police

. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month? If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE? pic.twitter.com/LQpYWwEAaL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Former JNU Students' Leader Kanhaiya Kumar

देखिए इन तस्वीरो को।नफरत में अंधा होकर आजाद भारत के पहले आतंकवादी नाथूराम गोडसे ने 72साल पहले इसी तरह गांधीजी की हत्या कर दी थी क्योंकि उसे लगता था कि बापू ‘देश के गद्दार’ हैं।आज राम का नाम लेकर सत्ता में आए लोग नाथूराम का देश बना रहे हैं।जागिए,इससे पहले कि पूरा देश बर्बाद हो जाए pic.twitter.com/11rk3JfUPy — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 30, 2020

Youtuber and Independent Analyst Dhruv Rathi's Take

On death anniversary of Gandhi, a man comes with a gun and shoots students in full public view BJP controlled Delhi Police stands behind & watches him. Earlier, BJP leaders raised slogans of Goli Maaro. This party can burn the whole nation for politics.pic.twitter.com/EQify158Ji — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 30, 2020

Delhi Police sources said that the man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 19-year-old Rambhakt Gopal Sharma. He is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. The man is under custody and is being interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia intensified after the firing.