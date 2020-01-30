Jamia Shooting: Netizens Lash Out at 'Bystander' Delhi Police on Twitter After Man Fires at Anti-CAA Protesters Outside Jamia Millia Islamia
Rambhakt Gopal shooting at protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo Credits: Reuters/Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: A man who identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday. One student received injuries in the incident and was reportedly shot in the hand. The man was then taken into custody. However, Twitter lashed out at Delhi Police and alleged that the force "acted" like bystanders even as the man brandished a gun. Jamia Firing: Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man brandishing the gun can be heard shouting, “Yeh lo azaadi… Hindustan zindabad." The man also shouted slogans of Delhi Police zindabad (Long Live Delhi Police).” Watch Video of Man Shooting on Anti-CAA Protesters.

The presence of Delhi Police personnel at the site where the man brandished a gun is being questioned by netizens. The student who was shot at has been admitted at Holy Family Hospital, said reports.

Delhi Police sources said that the man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 19-year-old Rambhakt Gopal Sharma. He is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. The man is under custody and is being interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia intensified after the firing.