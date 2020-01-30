Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators

Shooter identified as Rambhakt Gopal | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: The person who brandished a gun and fired shots at anti-CAA demonstrators of the Jamia Millia University went live on Facebook before launching the attack. A series of videos were uploaded live by him on before he fired on the protesters. The social media site had taken down the videos a couple of hours after the shooting incident. Watch Video of Man Shooting on Anti-CAA Protesters.

The person, through his social media handles, has been identified as "Rambhakt Gopal". The Delhi Police officials who took him into custody from the site of attack have also confirmed his identity. Eye-witnesses told reporters that the attacker, armed with a pistol, came charging towards the protesting Jamia students.

Jamia Shooter Went Live on FB Before Attacking; Watch Video

Watch: TIMES NOW's Heena Gambhir takes us through the Facebook posts of Rambhakt Gopal who was behind the #JamiaGunViolence. pic.twitter.com/Fp7LBBT6dp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 30, 2020

The posts uploaded by Gopal before attacking the Jamia students suggested at his ideological leanings and the apparent communal mindset. In one of the posts, he vented anger against the Shaheen Bagh protests. Another post levelled the "anti-Hindu" tag at the media.

See Some of His Controversial Posts

On the Azaadi Slogan Row

'Anti-Hindu' Charge at Media

He shouted "aazaadi chahiye, yeh lo aazaadi (want freedom, take this freedom)" before firing towards the demonstrators. One student was injured in the firing and sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to the nearest medical facility, where his condition is stated to be safe.

The attack was overpowered by the riot control squad of the Delhi Police, who also took him into custody. The police officials are interrogating him to ascertain the motive of his crime and whether he was linked to any radical outfit.

In the terror attack reported in New Zealand's Christchurch last year, the far-right attacker, Brenton Tarrant, had went live on Facebook before launching indiscriminate firing at worshippers inside two adjacent mosques. Over 70 people were killed in the attack.

The shooting incident in Delhi also comes three days after senior BJP leader and Union MoS for Finance, Anurag Thakur, drew flak for making the crowd raise an "inflammatory" slogan. While addressing an election rally in Delhi, Thakur shouted "desh ke in gaddaro ko (the traitors of this nation)", and the crowd replied saying, "goli maaro ***** ko (shoot down the *****)."