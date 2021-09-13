Srinagar, Sep 13: Seven grenades were found outside the quick action team (QAT) bunker of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion headquarters on Monday in J&K's Srinagar district.

Police sources said the grenades were found lying mysteriously outside the QAT bunker of 28 CRPF battalion in Bemina area of Srinagar city.

"Bomb disposal squad has reached the spot," sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).