Jammu and Kashmir Administration Announces Rs 350 Crore COVID-19 Relief Fund for Daily Wagers

Villagers offer funeral prayers in front of the mortal remains of a man who died due to COVID-19 at Tangmarg in Baramulla, north Kashmir. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Jammu, April 30: The J&K administration has announced a Rs 350 crore relief for people affected by COVID-19. Announcing the package here on Thursday, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said under this construction workers would be given Rs 1,000 a month for three months.

Similarly, houseboats and shikara people, registered with the Tourism Department, tourism guides; pony, palanquin and pithu owners, registered with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and the Amarnath Shrine Boards, will be given Rs 1,000 a month for three months. More Than 32 Crore Poor Get Rs 29,352 Crore Aid Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Registered and active flower growers, and street vendors, registered with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the Jammu Municipal Corporation, will also get same amount for the same period. Financial assistance is also being extended to women entrepreneurs, handloom and handicraft workers.