Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Troops Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in Kathua District

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jammu, Jun 6: Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The firing from across the border in Karol Matrai and Chandwa started around 12.45 am, drawing effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the IB, they said. UN Report on Terrorism Reiterates What Pakistan PM Imran Khan Publicly ‘Confessed’: India’s MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

They said the exchange of firing between the two sides continued till 3 am but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side. However, the firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in the underground bunkers for their safety.