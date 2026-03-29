Jammu, March 29: The Meteorological (MeT) Centre Srinagar has issued a fresh advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting a significant intensification of rain and snowfall over the next 48 hours. Under the influence of an active Western Disturbance, the region is expected to experience a "peak wet spell" on March 29 and 30, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

While the plains are likely to see moderate rainfall, higher reaches - particularly in North and Central Kashmir - are braced for fresh snowfall, prompting safety warnings for travellers and the agricultural community. Weather Forecast Today, March 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Jammu Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Intense Activity Expected on March 29 and 30 in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather activity will be at its peak through Monday, March 30. Widespread light to moderate rain and snow are forecast across most stations in the Union Territory.

Plains: Expect intermittent rain, occasionally heavy in isolated pockets.

Expect intermittent rain, occasionally heavy in isolated pockets. Higher Reaches: Moderate to heavy snowfall is predicted, particularly at altitudes above 2,400 meters.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is predicted, particularly at altitudes above 2,400 meters. Wind Conditions: Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h (with gusts up to 60 km/h) are likely during this period.

Advisory for Farmers and Travelers

Director MeT Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, has advised farmers to suspend all agricultural operations, including spraying and harvesting, until March 31 to avoid crop damage from rain and hailstorms. Travellers and tourists have been urged to exercise caution and consult official traffic control units before heading out. The heavy precipitation carries a heightened risk of landslides and shooting stones along major highways, specifically the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Additionally, an avalanche warning with a "medium danger" level remains in effect for the higher reaches of Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference MLAs Protest in Assembly, Express Solidarity With Iran Over Killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Watch Video).

Temperature and Extended Outlook

The ongoing wet spell has triggered a sharp drop in daytime temperatures across the valley. Srinagar, which recently saw highs above 22 degrees Celsius, is expected to see maximum temperatures hover around 17 degrees Celsius by Monday. Looking ahead, the MeT department predicts a gradual improvement in weather conditions starting March 31. For March 31, the weather department has predicted cloudy weather with brief spells of light rain or snow at scattered locations. On the other hand, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with isolated light rain, marking the end of the current intense system on April 1 and 2.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).