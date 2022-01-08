Srinagar, January 8: Snowfall and rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday which is likely to continue for the next 12 hours and gradually decrease on Sunday morning, the weather office predicted. A statement issued by the India meteorological department (IMD) said: "Currently, it is snowing/raining at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Current weather is most likely to continue for next 12 hours. There will be gradual decrease in snow/rain intensity from today evening. There will be significant improvement from 9th morning onwards in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Air and surface transport may be affected by adverse weather conditions today. Probability of avalanche and landslide in vulnerable areas." Srinagar and Pahalgam recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 4.6 degree respectively as the minimum temperature today. Soldier Guards Border in Jammu and Kashmir Despite Snow Storm; Video Shared by PRO Udhampur Goes Viral.

While Drass town of Ladakh registered minus 7.2 degree, Leh was at minus 10.3 and Kargil minus 7.9. The temperature in Jammu city was 10.6 degrees, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 1.7, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

