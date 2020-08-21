Srinagar, August 21: For the first time in over 150 days, the Jamia Masjid in Jammu & Kashmir's erstwhile capital Srinagar reopened for Friday congregational prayers. Muslims from all parts of the city convened at the grand mosque to attend the namaz. The protocols issued by the health department were adhered to by the prayer attendees.

Inside the mosque, the prayer mats were removed and the devotees brought their own personal cloth or mats to offer prayer. Social distancing norms were implemented as the participants of the congregational prayers maintained adequate distance between them. J&K: Religious Places Reopen From August 16, Cap of 5,000 Pilgrims Per Day for Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The safety norms were also implemented by the mosque administration in the Masjid's courtyard and lawn - where the congregation spilled over as large number of Muslims turned up for attending the Friday prayers.

View Pics of Friday Prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

Jammu and Kashmir: People offer Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/stLPS4vZfJ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Mosques, temples, gurudwaras and other places of worship across J&K and states of India were shut down in mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus. The Jamia Masjid, which is considered as a key point of congregation, was closed four four months in the past year as well following the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier this month, the J&K administration announced that all religious sites would be allowed to reopen from August 16. But the standard operating protocol (SOP), as issued by the Union Health Ministry, needs to be strictly adhered to.

