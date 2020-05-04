Jason Luv Goes from Marines, Actor to Artist With 3 New Singles

Jason Luv

Jason Luv has embarked on a new journey in the music industry. To make matters even more interesting, Jason has decided not only to pursuit the Rap/Hip-Hop world but also pursuing his passion to make Electronic Dance Music (EDM). With three singles prepared to release, “Dance The Night Away” “Tik Tok” and “Let’s Go Shopping,” this former athlete and military member turned personal trainer will be sure to provide excitement for EDM fans around the world.

When Jason Luv was a high school senior in Ville Platte, Louisiana he was fortunate enough to be blessed with the opportunity to explore multiple avenues after graduation. His GPA was above 3.0 and he was a three sport athlete in basketball, football, and track who was receiving scholarship offers from several colleges throughout the region. Despite these options, Jason made a critical decision at an early age to enlist in the United States Marine Corporation, a decision that according to those closest to him would ultimately change his life and define his character.

His management team refers to him as persistent, resilient, passionate, hard working, and among all other things; time oriented. Jason’s ‘mental clock’ can most likely be attributed to the 7 years he spent as a sniper scout in the Marines, a place where punctuality is an expectation. While attending the military, he enrolled in online classes at Florida International University.

After completing his tenure successfully in the military, Jason decided to apply his work ethic to new crafts, first beginning a career as a model while simultaneously establishing himself as one of the most desired personal trainers in the Miami-Dade area. Jason has also been known for some acting, accepting a few bit player roles throughout the past several years.

Jason Luv new album will be releasing summer 2021 on all streaming platforms. His Hit singles like “Dance The Night Away” “Tik Tok” and “Let’s Go Shopping,” will be on the album.

Follow Jason Luv on Instagram : https://instagram.com/iamjasonluv

Apple Music: Jason Luv

Spotify: Jason Luv

Google Play List: Jason Luv