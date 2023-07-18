XXX platform OnlyFans has revolutionised the porn industry, and sex tapes are everything people are searching for over the internet. And while talking about sex tapes, how can we forget all the buzz porn star Jason Luv's sex tape with Lena the Plug is making. Sex work has gotten simpler than ever now that XXX adult content-selling platforms like OnlyFans have been developed. Celebrities are registering for the website in greater numbers. Pornstar Adam22 'Lets' Wife Lena Film Sex Video And Make Porn With Another Man.

Iggy Azalea and Coco Austin are a couple of them. However, the pictures and videos they post aren't quite as explicit as the ones Jason Luv and Lena The Plug recently produced. As you've surely heard, Adam22, the founder of No Jumper, is married to an adult actress. He recently permitted her to have a sexual relationship with another man in front of the camera after seven years of marriage. Georgia Harrison's SEX TAPE on OnlyFans Was Shared by Stephen Bear, Found GUILTY on All Counts in 'Revenge Porn Trial'.

Their sex clip and the discussion surrounding it have gone popular online in the weeks since. The majority of the commentary refers to Adam as a "cuck." He and Lena are adamant that their relationship is stronger than ever, despite what some may think. He also revealed that celebs are now showing up in the porn star's direct messages. She has already discussed her experience filming with Jason Luv openly. The Blacked actor is now providing his perspective in a clip that went viral on Saturday, July 15. Cuck Meaning & Origin: Everything Know About This Insult Term Now Used in the World of Porn and Kinks!

“Since Adam was involved, I had to go really hard,” Jason explained of his thought process going into filming. “When he watches, he’s gonna critique it to the utmost.” The X-rated entertainer noted that he didn’t do anything extra special to prepare for the scene, however, he did make sure to hit Lena with “all the best moves” during their brief time being intimate together.

Jason Luv Speaks On Filming Sex Tape With Lena The Plug: “I Hit Her With All The Best Moves” pic.twitter.com/lRtcxVOEkI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 16, 2023

Fans of Adam22 are undoubtedly upset by the fact that he encourages his wife to sleep with other guys, especially one with Jason Luv's résumé. He still supports Lena's NSFW activities, and he even surprised her with a new luxury car to mark the success of her sex tape.

