Jason Luv Song Goes Viral With Millions of Streams in Less Than a Week

Jason Luv

Jason Luv is a hot Hip-Hop artist from Louisiana. Jason Luv began performing in Miami night clubs and gained popularity in the Miami music scene and its popularity inspired Jason Luv to start taking music seriously. He followed up with learning how to produce first for other artist. After making songs with a few famous artist Jason Luv wanted to extend his career beyond the Miami music scene and was looking to land a deal with Interscope Records as an artist and producer.

The talented rapper’s musical style expands on many different genres, while his lyrical flow showcases his versatility. Jason Luv music expand from bounce music, pop, hiphop and even a little EDM. His love for EDM comes from living in Miami for a few years going to clubs hearing different sounds of music.

Jason Luv shows his value with mastering each category of music from making songs to making beats. "Every time I compose a tune or make something, I desire to make sure that name fits me and my listeners., Jason Luv stated. This genuine Hip-Hop artist/ producer is keeping it genuine, utilizing music as treatment to let out all of his feelings and sensations to the world. Listeners feel the complete result of his feelings in his tunes through his beats and music.

Jason Luv has over 132,000 Instagram followers https://instagram.com/iamjasonluv posting everything from music, studio session, lifestyle and personal health. Very versatile artist when it comes to creating content to say the least.

Even though he only released just a few single and working on album, Jason Luv has actually been making music for about 5 years now. Getting into music for the very first time at while living in Miami, he recorded his very first tune in the same studio as Pitbull and Bad Bunny record their hit songs.

Jason Luv has actually formerly launched numerous mixtapes and songs, and work has actually started on his main launching album. With all his beats prepared to go, Jason Luv will likely drop the 6 to 8 track album summer of 2021. Pushed back due to the corona virus Jason has been taking it slow a couple of months. Jason Luv is prepared propel his career even further with this new album after releases these new hit singles. Music listeners will witness this greatness and ongoing advancement into the next big thing! "Jason Luv new music is available across all the major digital platforms like apple music, spotify, tidal and Pandora.

Once he experienced working in a professional studio for the first time, he never looked back. Jason Luv now has a huge platform audience and with his diverse taste leads him to create music from several eras in many genres, but artists who inspired him to reach his full potential would include Tupac, Lil John and Lil Uzi Vert.

Jason Luv new album will be releasing summer 2021 on all streaming platforms. His Hit singles like “Dance The Night Away” “Tik Tok” and “Let’s Go Shopping,” will be on the album.

